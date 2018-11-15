AEC Buildtech: Conference Program Announced for AEC BuildTech Including Five Specialized Educational Tracks

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / BNP Media's AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) has announced the conference agenda for its event taking place from April 30 to May 2, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. During its inaugural event, AEC BuildTech will bring together architects, engineers and contractors to learn about innovations in building processes, materials and construction technologies. The educational program will be led by subject matter experts across five separate tracks including plumbing, roofing, HVAC, flooring and building envelope. For more information about the conference, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/agenda.

"Our editorial advisory board has been working diligently to develop a stellar conference program to incorporate important topics and issues in the various industries AEC BuildTech serves," said Scott Wolters, Director, Tradeshows & Conferences, BNP Media, producers of the event. "Throughout the three-day event, industry leading experts will provide professionals in architecture, engineering and construction with specific, applicable solutions on critical issues facing their specific industries, which will help them increase profitability, and efficiency."

Following is a breakdown of the five education tracks being planned:

• The Roofing track will include sessions on smart jobsites, sustainable building, working with new codes, roofing mistakes and solutions, solutions to legal issues, roofing system design, and more.

• The HVAC track, sponsored by Mestek Machinery, will feature sessions on filling HVAC control gaps, creating a "wow" experience in the field, creating strategic plans, managing legionella, assembly workflow, autonomous buildings, and more.

• The Plumbing track will feature Dan Holohan's Dead Men's Steam School, 10 common errors with hydronic heating and cooling systems, sessions on integrating hydronics with environmental quality, and more.

• The Flooring track will feature sessions about designing for mindfulness, experience on healthcare projects, commercial interior installations, working with different types of materials such as sintered stone and thin porcelain panels, magnetic underlayments, self-leveling technology, and more.

• The Building Envelope track will feature sessions on pulse air tracing, performance testing, leveraging artificial intelligence, LiDAR and mega projects, 3D construction printing, ROI improvement through photo documentation, examining enclosure types, and more.

In addition to the five tracks, the educational program will also feature a keynote presentation by Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights Research at Dodge Data & Analytics. AEC BuildTech will also offer a dynamic exhibit hall featuring leading industry companies including Procore, ProEst Estimating Software, Duro-Last, Inc., Mestek Machinery and Oracle who have already committed to exhibit. To learn more about exhibiting and sponsorship, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/Become-an-Exhibitor.

More information about AEC BuildTech, can be found at www.AECBuildTech.com. To connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team visit www.AECBuildTech.com/contact. Follow AEC BuildTech on Facebook and Twitter.

About BNP MEDIA

The event is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

