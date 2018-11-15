Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2018) -Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a diversified and vertically integrated drone technology company, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd. ("Pioneer Aerial") has secured a UAV-MAG survey contract in Brazil with the potential for significant survey expansion. This survey marks the first services contract in Brazil for Pioneer Aerial.

With this contract, Pioneer Aerial crews will be flying UAV-MAG surveys over 4 continents and 5 countries through the month of November. Operation locations include Serbia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Nigeria.

Brazil is a world-class mining jurisdiction resulting from the combination of experienced labor forces, abundant infrastructure, extensive exploration and mine development potential. Global UAV is well positioned to work in South America offering innovative drone technology solutions to Brazil's mining and exploration industry, one of the largest globally.

"International UAV-MAG surveys represent a significant proportion of Pioneer Aerial's current and future work flow. This global marketplace growth reflects the disruptive nature of our technology and services, in addition to our rapid global emergence as the leading UAV-MAG service provider. Operating drone surveys in 5 countries simultaneously is a great achievement for Global UAV," commented Michael Burns, CEO, Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

