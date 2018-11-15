Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director role and responsibilities

To: PR Newswire

Date:15 November 2018

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")

Director role and responsibilities

Following Sir Clive Thompson's retirement from the board of directors at this year's Annual General Meeting held on 7 November 2018, the Company announces that Richard Locke, currently an independent director of the Company, will serve as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

