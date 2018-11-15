sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.11.2018 | 16:55
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director role and responsibilities

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director role and responsibilities

PR Newswire

London, November 15

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:15 November 2018

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")

Director role and responsibilities

Following Sir Clive Thompson's retirement from the board of directors at this year's Annual General Meeting held on 7 November 2018, the Company announces that Richard Locke, currently an independent director of the Company, will serve as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603

PATAC Limited


© 2018 PR Newswire