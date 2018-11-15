Foot Locker Celebrates Global Sneaker Community For Seventh-Annual Week of Greatness

BecauseSneakers Anthem Unites Athletes, Artists and Globally Influential Sneakerheads,

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker today announces its highly-anticipated, annual "Week of Greatness" campaign by dropping BecauseSneakers, a global sneaker anthem. The company continues its legacy of debuting a lineup of the most globally sought-after sneakers, apparel and accessories for the iconic campaign's seventh consecutive year.

BecauseSneakers, speaks to how a sneakerhead's every impulse and motivation revolves around their extreme love for the shoes they wear. From early wake-up calls in different time zones to secure the latest drop to secretly sniffing box-fresh sneakers, this anthem taps into the universal culture and quirks shared by sneakerheads.

Spanning across different backgrounds, lifestyles, countries, languages and shoe closets, Foot Locker's campaign brings together an impressive roster of notable sneaker enthusiasts, like Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and his son Asahd, Paul George, Ben Simmons, JR Smith, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny, Don C, Nigel Sylvester, Haha Davis, Ronnie 2K and Juice WRLD. To celebrate this passion and global moment of greatness, Foot Locker's content also features global sneakerheads, including: Qias Omar (U.S.), Ray Polanco, Jr. (U.S.), Kai Bent-Lee (Canada), Anna Bediones (Canada), Federico Schwartz (Italy) and Jeanne Santoli (France).

The BecauseSneakers anthem, which is dropping today, will be shared across Foot Locker social channels, including the Foot Locker YouTube page: https://youtu.be/vr4P-NfUoqc

"Supporting the sneaker community has always been at the core of what we do at Foot Locker," said Dick Johnson, Chairman, President and CEO of Foot Locker, Inc. "By unveiling BecauseSneakers, we're celebrating the passion, energy and individuality of our fans from around the world. With our longstanding heritage in sneaker culture, we understand and respect why sneakerheads do what they do."

Week of Greatness will also be brought to life through a week of immersive experiences for sneakerheads in select global cities, including Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, Toronto and more. Activations include:

Nov. 15 : Timberland x Champion store takeover and performance by Mike Skinner in London , with a subsequent takeover planned for Milan on Nov. 22 .

Timberland x Champion store takeover and performance by in , with a subsequent takeover planned for on . Nov. 16 - 18: Foot Locker and Nike come together to present the Gold Room, a New York Sunshine gallery inspired by the Nike Gold Pack. Visitors will have early access to the Nike AM 97, AM Plus and Vapormax Plus. The gallery will be featured at two locations, in NYC and Toronto .

Foot Locker and Nike come together to present the Gold Room, a New York Sunshine gallery inspired by the Nike Gold Pack. Visitors will have early access to the Nike AM 97, AM Plus and Vapormax Plus. The gallery will be featured at two locations, in NYC and . Nov. 20 : In partnership with adidas, Foot Locker's Hollywood & Highland Flagship in Los Angeles will feature a vault-like escape room experience where shoppers can try and escape from the vault with the adidas Ultra Boost "Medal" Pack in advance of the drop.

In partnership with adidas, Foot Locker's & Highland Flagship in will feature a vault-like escape room experience where shoppers can try and escape from the vault with the adidas Ultra Boost "Medal" Pack in advance of the drop. Nov. 22 : Reebok 3:AM activation in Paris with Betty Autier, unveiling the inspiration behind her Reebok shoe design.

Reebok 3:AM activation in with Betty Autier, unveiling the inspiration behind her Reebok shoe design. Nov.22 - Dec. 6 : Puma Transformers takeovers in London and Liverpool , touting free Transformer toys with any Puma purchase, while supplies last.

"What distinguishes the sneakerhead community is our next-level commitment to footwear, style and personal expression," said acclaimed designer Don C, narrator of Foot Locker's Week of Greatness Anthem. "Foot Locker really brings that to life with this content - highlighting the unrivaled dedication shared by sneakerheads around the world."

The specially-curated Week of Greatness product lineup will begin dropping Saturday, Nov. 17 across the Foot Locker family of brands including, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Lady Foot Locker both in stores and online. Visit Foot Locker's Release Calendar and Launch Locator to find drop dates and release procedures for the hottest launches.

Join the conversation by visiting @footlocker on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, using BecauseSneakers. Visit footlocker.com/WeekOfGreatness for more information about Week of Greatness.

