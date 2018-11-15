BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Reports Record Results

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), developer of sustainable science and technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced the filing of its 10-Q quarterly report:

Sales increased 147% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared with the nine months ended September 30, 2017

Monthly revenues exceeded expenses in the engineering division (BLEST) for the first time (in October)

Two pre-commercial field pilot projects are underway for the company's AOS clean water technology and two more are in final stages of preparation. These pilots represent a landmark in AOS development, as they will pave the way for future commercial trials and market launch

Clyra Medical Technologies management met with the FDA in Washington DC to determine a clear pathway for clearance on its product submission under Section 510(k)

Details on a series of completed bridge financing arrangements

A Form S-1 that was filed with the SEC to pursue a public offering to raise capital to meet Nasdaq listing requirements that will be led by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

The 10-Q quarterly report can be accessed here: LINK.

BioLargo President and CEO Dennis Calvert commented, "The future is bright for BioLargo. Our disruptive odor and VOC control product CupriDyne Clean represents our first significant commercial success that is unfolding, and we believe our two other innovative technology platforms - Clyra and the AOS - will follow in similar fashion soon. Our success with CupriDyne Clean is an example of our business model succeeding. We leverage innovative high-tech products that are meaningful in purpose and serve as cornerstones of a commercial strategy. We combine them with services, value, talent and partnerships to create a disruptive platform that wins market share. Our engineering group, BLEST has been instrumental in our efforts to scale-up and prepare for commercial readiness for our AOS clean water technology while at the same time it has been building its outside services clients that now include regional utilities, healthcare and Fortune 500 companies. We are thankful for the continued support of our stockholders and believe 2019 will be a great year."

