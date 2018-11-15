New alliance provides more efficient, integrated approach to watch list screening

Acuris Risk Intelligence, an independent provider of data intelligence for Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Anti-Corruption and Cyber Security; and FinScan, a global leader in AML compliance solutions, have joined forces to deliver an integrated platform for seamless and efficient watch list screening and customer due diligence.

FinScan provides advanced sanctions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) and adverse media screening solutions for organisations worldwide. Its intelligent matching technology drastically reduces false positives and the risk of missing true hits. By combining FinScan's accuracy and scalability with Acuris Risk Intelligence's specialised knowledge, the partnership enables clients to screen customers and vendors against any high-risk or sanction lists using the deployment method of their choice.

Joel Lange, managing director at Acuris Risk Intelligence commented on the new partnership "This collaboration will allow organisations to improve due diligence workflow processes through FinScan's automated screening platform. With due diligence in the spotlight now more than ever, effective and comprehensive technologies will be key to staying on top of changing regulations."

To address the ever-increasing demands on compliance professionals, Acuris Risk Intelligence and FinScan bring a deeper understanding, better workflows and higher precision to customer due diligence operations. By integrating Acuris Risk Intelligence sanction, PEP, source of wealth and adverse media data into FinScan, the two provide an increased level of transparency to clients in determining whether or not they need to act on highly suspicious activity.

"Automation is essential to enable regulated entities to step up their due diligence procedures in determining their customers' legitimacy", said Craig Robertson, FinScan's managing director of the UK, MEA and APAC. "Our new collaboration with Acuris Risk Intelligence provides an additional level of clarity to our clients' due diligence processes."

About Acuris Risk Intelligence:

Acuris Risk Intelligence was established in 2004 as C6 and rose to become one of the top suppliers of proprietary PEPs, sanctions and AML data for due diligence and compliance. It was acquired by Acuris Group in 2015. Today, Acuris Risk Intelligence combines a world-class dataset that now includes fraud and cyber security content with expert human analysts and state-of-the-art technology to help organisations manage the risk in business relationships effectively. Clients access our intelligence via a SaaS platform, or via API and feed technology so risk protection is built in to the way they operate. Our focus areas include third-party risk, anti-money laundering and the proactive detection of cyber security risk. For more information, please visit us at acurisriskintelligence.com or call us on +44 (0) 203 742 1200.

About FinScan

FinScan is a leading global provider of advanced anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. As the compliance brand of Innovative Systems, a worldwide leader in data management and risk management solutions, FinScan uniquely brings more than 50 years of expertise in the development of data quality, data matching and linking and name screening technologies. Our unparalleled risk and compliance screening accuracy helps minimise false positives while reducing the risk of missing true hits. FinScan's comprehensive offerings include sanctions and PEP screening, beneficial owner due diligence, transaction screening and monitoring and ID validation capabilities. FinScan can be deployed via on-premise, SaaS, or via web services to meet our clients' data security, data privacy, or efficiency requirements. www.finscan.com.

