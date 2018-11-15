Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank issues subordinated bonds in SEK

Arion Bank has today concluded an inaugural Tier 2 issuance totaling 500 million Swedish krona. The bonds have a 10NC5 structure which is callable in November 2023 with final maturity in November 2028. The bonds were priced at a spread of STIBOR +310. The Tier 2 bonds are eligible as Tier 2 capital under the Icelandic Financial Undertakings Act No. 161/2002. The Tier 2 bond issue strengthens the Bank's own funds and is milestone towards reaching a more optimal capital structure.

The issuance is expected to be rated BBB- by S&P Global Ratings and will be issued under Arion Bank's EMTN programme. The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on 22 November 2018.

The joint bookrunners on the transaction were Nordea, Swedbank and SEB.





For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.isor Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.

This is information that Arion Bank hf. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.