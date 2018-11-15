On October 5, 2018, the shares in A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB ("Agora") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Klövern AB, through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Dagon Sverige AB ("Klövern"). On November 13, 2018, Klövern published a press release with information that the offer has been accepted by 99,3 percent of the total number of shares and 99,7 percent of the total number of votes in Agora and that Klövern will complete the acquisition. Today, on November 15, 2018, Agora submitted an application to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB (AGORA B, ISIN code SE0007158456, order book ID 110529), and preference shares (AGORA PREF, ISIN code SE0007186283, order book ID 110782) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Tobias Ställborn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB