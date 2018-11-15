Africa Energy, a U.K. based consultancy has launched the African Energy Data Book, which it claims is the first attempt to track the continent's electricity capacity in a single volume. PV Magazine attended the unveiling of the book.The African Energy Data Book was launched at the fifth annual African Investment Exchange: Power and Renewables meeting, which took place in London on November 14 and 15 and brought together investors from across all African electricity sectors. The publication tracks around 5,500 operating and pipeline projects and their value up to 2021, said the press conference ...

