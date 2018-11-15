sprite-preloader
Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank has engaged Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi") on a potential divestment of shares in Valitor

Arion Bank has engaged Citi to advise on a potential change of ownership in Arion Bank's subsidiary Valitor (the "Company"), which could include the divestment of all the shares or the majority of the shares in the Company. A further announcement is expected within the next 6-12 months. Valitor offers diverse solutions in payment services in Europe and has offices in Iceland, Denmark and the United Kingdom.


For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.isor Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.


