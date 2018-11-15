Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR):

As a key player in the French healthcare hospitality, cleaning and facility management segments, Elior Services provides its customers daily support in creating a quality working environment. With the acquisition of Alfred Conciergerie, a provider of digital concierge services designed to simplify the everyday life of its users, Elior Services reinforces its hospitality positioning and diversifies its services offering in France.

Alfred Conciergerie supports its customers every day by offering attractive and personalized services around-the-clock via its digital platform, L'A boutique, as well as physical solutions via a counter or locker system, depending on the needs of its clients.

This range of services meets everyday needs, as well as those related to unexpected or special events, thanks to a network of professional partners providing services such as home help, child care, pet sitting, ironing, odd jobs, taxi order, shoe repair and event planning, etc.

"The acquisition of Alfred Conciergerie is in keeping with the Elior Group 2021 plan and will enable us to diversify our services offering. Alfred Conciergerie is a trusted partner committed to respecting the environment by offering a range of responsible services. This acquisition will enable us to create gateways and synergies between the Group's various activities so as to better anticipate the challenges of the future," stressed Gilles Rafin, President of Elior Services.

About Elior Services

Elior Services is a subsidiary of Elior Group and a French player of choice in healthcare hospitality, cleaning and facility management services. Its hallmark: to take care of environments and their occupants. Its values: responsibility, operating excellence, recognition of employees, innovation and loyalty. Leader in healthcare services, the Company's core growth market, Elior Services provides solutions that meet the current challenges of its customers operating in a variety of highly diversified sectors, notably: services, healthcare, leisure, (stadiums, museums, cinemas, etc.), education, hotels and industry, as well as sensitive sectors. With a portfolio of more than 3,000 client references, Elior Services is a high-performance and innovative player with a staff of 20,000 employees providing customized services based on a sustainable approach everyday throughout France.

For more information: www.elior-services.fr - Follow Elior Services on Twitter: @EliorServices.FR

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best-in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter @Elior_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005592/en/

Contacts:

Press

Elior Services

Catherine Chaplain

01 71 06 75 19

Director of marketing and communications

catherine.chaplain@elior-services.fr

Anaïs Razin

01 71 06 75 22

Head of communications and brand content

anais.razin@elior-services.fr

Press

Elior Group

Inès Perrier

+33 (01 71 06 70 60

ines.perrier@eliorgroup.com

Anne-Laure Sanguinetti

+33 (0) 1 71 06 70 57

anne-laure.sanguinetti@eliorgroup.com

Investor relations

Marie de Scorbiac

+33 (0) 1 71 06 70 13

marie.descorbiac@eliorgroup.com