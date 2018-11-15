Digatrade Financial Corp.: Digatrade Announces AGM November 30, 2018

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB: DIGAF) an online digital asset exchange platform and blockchain development services company today advise of the following Annual General Meeting "AGM" of security holders for the subject issuer:

Meeting Type:

Record Date for Notice of Meeting

Record Date for Voting

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date

Meeting Date Annual General

October 26, 2018

November 5, 2018

November 5, 2018

November 30, 2018

Voting Security Details:

Description

Common Shares CUSIP

25381C ISIN

CA25381C1095

ABOUT DIGATRADE:

DIGATRADE is a global digital asset exchange and blockchain development services company located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company is owned and operated 100% by Digatrade Financial Corp which is publically listed on the OTC.QB under the trading symbol DIGAF. DIGAF is a reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia, Canada with the British Columbia Securities Commission "BCSC" and in the United States with the Securities Exchange Commission "SEC". Digatrade operates as a registered Money Service Business "MSB" in Canada with FINTAC under Registration Number: M15954395.

Forward-Looking Information

