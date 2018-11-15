TOUAX: REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES IN THE 3rd QUARTER 2018: +6%

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 15 November 2018 - 5:45 PM

REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES[1] IN THE 3rd QUARTER 2018: +6%

Revenue from activities in the 3 rd quarter of 2018 up 6% to €39.6 million

Revenue from activities at €118.6 million in the first 9 months of the year at constant scope and exchange rates compared to €121.7 million for the same period in 2017

Revenue growth quarter after quarter in 2018 confirming that an upward trend has returned.

ANALYSIS OF REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES

Revenue from activities in the 3rd quarter of 2018 totalled €39.6 million compared to €37.4 million in the 3rd quarter of 2017, equal to an increase of 6%.

Over the quarter, leasing revenues increased slightly to €34.7 million while sales of equipment increased significantly (€4.6 million compared with €2.9 million in the 3rd quarter of 2017).

Over the first nine months of the year, combined revenue from activities amounted to €114 million (€118.6 million at constant scope and exchange rates compared to €121.7 million in 2017).

Leasing revenues therefore amounted to €103.9 million at constant scope and exchange rates, an improvement over the 3rd quarter compared to the first two quarters of the year, confirming a positive trend. The Freight Railcar business recorded an increase in leasing revenues, mainly due to higher utilisation rates. Leasing revenues are down slightly for the River Barges division. The Containers activity recorded a decline due to currency effects and a reduction of the managed fleet following the disposals realised during 2017, which were not offset by the gradual recovery of investments in 2018 initiated after asset refinancing in June. The utilisation rate remains very high.

Equipment sales are up at €12.9 million, with the Container division having developed trading operations. Fees on syndication and capital gains increasing by 10.4% to €1.2 million, with, in particular, the syndication of a railcar portfolio to an investment fund realised during the 2nd quarter.

Revenue from activities (in thousands of euros) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 TOTAL Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 TOTAL Leasing revenues (*) 32,465 32,699 34,712 99,876 38,498 37,820 34,414 110,732 Sales of equipment 3,558 4,728 4,622 12,908 3,424 3,428 2,957 9,809 Fees on syndication and capital gains 323 655 267 1,245 80 1,049 (2) 1,127 Total Revenue from activities 36,346 38,082 39,601 114,029 42,002 42,297 37,369 121,668 (*) Leasing revenues include ancillary services.

Analysis of the contribution by division

Revenue from activities (in thousands of euros) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 TOTAL Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 TOTAL Leasing revenues (1) 12,775 12,660 13,392 38,827 11,929 12,826 12,309 37,064 Sales of equipment 100 789 (229) 660 598 982 135 1,715 Fees on syndication 662 25 687 1,050 1,050 Freight railcars 12,875 14,111 13,188 40,174 12,527 14,858 12,444 39,829 Leasing revenues (1) 3,029 2,798 3,613 9,440 3,699 3,560 3,624 10,883 Sales of equipment 1,020 1,020 2,040 6 111 53 170 River Barges 4,049 2,798 4,633 11,480 3,705 3,671 3,677 11,053 Leasing revenues (1) 16,330 17,111 17,480 50,921 22,825 21,571 18,427 62,823 Sales of equipment 1,746 2,062 2,030 5,838 1,833 1,681 1,315 4,829 Fees on syndication 309 5 9 323 76 (1) (2) 73 Containers 18,385 19,178 19,519 57,082 24,734 23,251 19,740 67,725 Leasing revenues (1) 331 130 227 688 45 (137) 54 (38) Sales of equipment 692 1,877 1,801 4,370 987 654 1,454 3,095 Other capital gains on disposal 14 (12) 233 235 4 4 Miscellaneous & Eliminations 1,037 1,995 2,261 5,293 1,036 517 1,508 3,061 Total Revenue from activities 36,346 38,082 39,601 114,029 42,002 42,297 37,369 121,668 (1) Leasing revenues include ancillary services.

Freight railcars: The Freight Railcars business is the group's leading activity in terms of capital employed. At the end of September 2018, revenue from activities in the Freight Railcar division increased from €39.8 million to €40.2 million as a consequence of increased leasing revenues (+4.8% over the first nine months of the year and +8.8% over the 3rd quarter). As noted in the first two quarters of 2018, the utilisation rate at the end of September continues to increase in a context of a growing market, allowing leasing rate increases to be initiated.

River Barges: Revenues in the River Barges division amounted to €11.5 million, up 3.9% thanks to divestment transactions for €2 million while leasing revenues are decreasing over the period, due to a worsening market in South America.

Containers: The Containers activity consists mainly of assets managed on behalf of third parties. Revenue from activities in the Containers division totalled €57.1 million in the first 9 months of the year (€61.1 million at constant scope and exchange rate effects) compared to €67.5 million in 2017.

The leasing market remains very dynamic with a utilisation rate over the period reaching 98.9%. Leasing revenues for the first nine months of the year totalled €50.9 million in 2018. Around 30% of the decrease is due to the fall in the dollar while the remaining decrease is due to the smaller size of the fleet. Since the beginning of 2018, leasing revenues have increased quarter after quarter, confirming the positive trend. Equipment sales amounted to €5.8 million, up 20.9% over the first 9 months of the year, with the division developing new container trading operations.

The miscellaneous line includes miscellaneous invoicing and the remaining modular buildings sales activities in Africa, which are expected to continue to grow through to the end of the year.

OUTLOOK

Revenue growth over the 3rd quarter of 2018 compared to last year and compared with the two previous quarters marks the return of an upward trend benefiting the Group's recovery.

The demand for rail freight transport continues to grow in Europe, thus pushing demand for freight railcar leasing, especially in the intermodal transport segment for which Touax is the second largest player in Europe.

Container demand is expected to remain strong through to the end of the year, and for the full year of 2019, with global GDP growth expected to reach 3.7%.

The Group is therefore feeling confident about its objective of returning to profitability since this is already visible in the way leasing revenues have continued to increase since the beginning of the year.

The TOUAX Group leases tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) every day across the world, for its own account and on behalf of investors. With nearly 1.2 billion euros under management, TOUAX is a European leader in the leasing of this type of equipment. TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code FR0000033003) and is included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices. For more information: www.touax.com

[1]IFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" came into effect on 1 January 2018. The application of this standard concerns presentation elements that have no impact on margins. Syndication commissions and sales of used equipment owned by investors are now presented as revenue from activities. The 2017 figures have been restated in accordance with IFRS 15 to allow comparability.

