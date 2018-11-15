Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS):

ISIN Code : FR0013233475

Market : Euronext Paris

(Article L. 233-8 II of the Commerce Code Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF French Financial Markets Authority)

Date Number of shares

outstanding Theoretical total

number of voting

rights(1) Total number of

voting rights

exercisable (2) October 31, 2018 13,367,217 13,367,217 13,333,076

(1) The total number of voting right is calculated based on the total shares having voting rights, including shares held in treasury deprived of voting rights.

(2) The number of voting rights exercisable is calculated without taking into account the share that hold no voting rights.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis are in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe, and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with a major partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

