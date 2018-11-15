Regulatory News:

1. Summary of the notification

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, listed on Euronext Paris, has received on 15 November 2018 a transparency notification. This transparency notification by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., as the ultimate parent company of Capital Research and Management Company, indicates that Capital Research and Management Company now holds 5.17% of the shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE.

This publication is made by X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 13 November 2018 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person;

Persons subject to the notification requirement

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Transaction date

13 November 2018

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5

Denominator

130,781,669

Notified details

A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 0 0.00% Capital Research and Management Company 6,765,466 5.17% Subtotal 6,765,466 0 5.17% 0.00% B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if instrument is exercised % of voting rights The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Capital Research and Management Company Subtotal 0 0.00%

# of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 6,765,466 5.17%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") is a US-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors, and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc., which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies, Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Ltd., Capital International SARL, and Capital International K.K.

Neither The Capital Group Companies nor any of its affiliates own shares of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE for its own account. The shares reported in the notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

3. Miscellaneous

The notification can be consulted on the website of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE via this link:

https://www.xfab.com/fileadmin/X-FAB/Investor_Relations/Transparency/Joint_Transparency_Notification_15Nov2018.pdf

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 4,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Contact person(s)

Uta Steinbrecher

Tel: +49 361 427 6489

E-Mail: uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com