SS&C Eze (formerly Eze Software), a global provider of investment technology, today announced that its flagship Eze Investment Suite has been named "Best Integrated Front-Office Platform" by Buy-Side Technology. This is the third time Eze has won in this category. The 2018 win was announced at a ceremony in London on Nov. 1.

The front-office integration award recognizes platforms that can perform bulk management of multi-asset portfolios to the same benchmark, performing OMS and EMS functions, including modeling, analytics and compliance. Eze Investment Suite is an enterprise-wide investment management solution that unites processes such as Order, Execution, and Portfolio Management, Accounting, Commission Management and Compliance on a single platform, delivering an enhanced investment operations management experience. The multi-asset platform is designed to minimize total cost of ownership by scaling to fit the needs of firms across sizes, geographies, and strategies.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to delivering a truly integrated front-to-back investment workflow experience to the market," said Jeffrey Shoreman, Senior V.P. and General Manager of SS&C Eze. "We continue to invest in functionality and service to simplify and streamline the critical operational aspects of investment management operations, so our clients can focus on delivering alpha."

In the last 12 months, SS&C Eze made several important enhancements across Eze Investment Suite, including expanded abilities to seamlessly check pre-compliance across the full spectrum of EMS and OMS trading actions, improved accounting integration, additional trading intelligence tools and multiple usability enhancements. It also introduced the Personalized Client Experience, which aligned its client service organization to consistently deliver high-quality, scalable, and personalized support to investment operations using Eze software. Moving beyond the industry standard helpdesk, SS&C Eze's Personalized Client Experience provides an extension of its clients' operations team with a trading desk environment that combines complimentary, personal service with industry-leading technology.

"Eze Investment Suite stands out in the market as the one solution that automates critical parts of the investment management process with technology designed, built and tested to work best together," said Bill Neuman, Senior Managing Director, Head of R&D. "Building on our time-tested expertise, we are focused on delivering a truly optimized experience for the entire enterprise that doesn't rely on complex third-party integrations or customization."

About SS&C Eze

SS&C Eze is a global leading provider of investment management software solutions designed to optimize operational and investment alpha throughout the entire investment process. SS&C Eze provides the platform for growth for the entire investment management community, maximizing efficiencies across order management, trade execution analytics, portfolio analytics modeling, compliance regulatory reporting, commission management, and portfolio & investor accounting. For more than 20 years Boston-based SS&C Eze has been driving innovation in financial technology. Today, SS&C Eze partners with more than 2,500 buy- and sell-side institutions in 45 countries from their 14 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ezesoft.com.

