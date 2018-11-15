sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,90 Euro		-0,77
-1,80 %
WKN: A1CV38 ISIN: US78467J1007 Ticker-Symbol: WGSA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,762
41,874
19:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC41,90-1,80 %