PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, November 15

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:15 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):144,571
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.6500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.9661

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,316,142 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,316,142 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
580625.6515:58:53London Stock Exchange
34825.8514:50:55London Stock Exchange
284325.8514:50:55London Stock Exchange
284425.8514:50:55London Stock Exchange
584725.9514:31:03London Stock Exchange
107526.0014:03:50London Stock Exchange
271926.0014:03:50London Stock Exchange
200126.0014:03:50London Stock Exchange
176526.0013:06:09London Stock Exchange
270626.0013:06:09London Stock Exchange
126.0013:06:09London Stock Exchange
106926.0013:06:09London Stock Exchange
526526.0012:54:03London Stock Exchange
366626.0012:39:52London Stock Exchange
185426.0012:39:52London Stock Exchange
104026.0012:26:22London Stock Exchange
478626.0012:26:22London Stock Exchange
521426.0012:07:01London Stock Exchange
129126.0011:58:14London Stock Exchange
297126.0011:58:14London Stock Exchange
130426.0011:58:14London Stock Exchange
628726.0011:55:38London Stock Exchange
240926.0011:53:22London Stock Exchange
266726.0011:53:22London Stock Exchange
29126.0011:53:22London Stock Exchange
270825.9010:48:08London Stock Exchange
275425.9010:48:08London Stock Exchange
4625.9010:48:08London Stock Exchange
269825.9010:26:50London Stock Exchange
278825.9010:26:50London Stock Exchange
545025.9510:21:09London Stock Exchange
601125.9510:21:09London Stock Exchange
195426.0009:35:10London Stock Exchange
307026.0009:35:10London Stock Exchange
44626.0009:35:10London Stock Exchange
546926.0009:27:24London Stock Exchange
511526.0009:24:47London Stock Exchange
1567526.0009:24:47London Stock Exchange
990026.0009:24:47London Stock Exchange
647926.0009:24:47London Stock Exchange
593926.0009:24:47London Stock Exchange

-ends-


