VISIATIV: Ramp-up of Visiativ's international expansion: letter of intent signed to acquire a multi-country European distributor

Lyon, November 15, 2018 - 6:00 pm. Visiativ Group (FR0004029478, ALVIV), a publisher and integrator of innovative software platforms, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Visiativ today announces the signing of a letter of intent to acquire a majority stake (82.5%) in a European distributor of SOLIDWORKS solutions based in several European countries.

Visiativ is set to strengthen its European leadership in its value-added SOLIDWORKS distribution business by acquiring this group, which operates in countries not covered by Visiativ.

The group posts annual revenues of around €10 million underpinned by double-digit like-for-like growth and strong profitability. Around two-thirds of its revenues come from recurring business.

The existing CEO will retain the remaining portion of the share capital, in line with the entrepreneurial business model preferred by Visiativ, and will continue to perform his current operating duties within the Group.

The deal is due to be closed during the coming weeks.

Visiativ Chairman and CEO Laurent Fiard made the following comments: "Following the acquisitions of c+e forum (German-speaking Switzerland) in December 2017 and Innova Systems (UK) in June 2018, this new acquisition is a key milestone in the implementation of the Next100 strategic plan. This plan aims at generating €200 million in revenues by 2020, primarily through international expansion by acquiring international SOLIDWORKS distributors in order to deploy the Group's additional business lines (software publishing, innovation consulting and 3D printing)."

Next financial release: FY 2018 revenues: 31 January 2019, after close of trading.

About Visiativ

Integrator of innovative software solutions, Visiativ steps up the digital transformation of companies via its collaborative and social business platform. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2017 revenues of €124m and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 16,000 customers. Covering every economic sector in France and with operations in Switzerland and Morocco, Visiativ has nearly 900 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans and FCPI/FIP investments funds, thanks to its status as an "innovative business" recognised by Bpifrance.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

CONTACT VISIATIV

Eléonore DUFOUR

Communications Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

ljouval@visiativ.com CONTACTS INVESTISSEURS / PRESSE ECONOMIQUE

Actus

Théo MARTIN / Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / +33 (0)4 72 18 04 94

tmartin@actus.fr / sboni@actus.fr

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56014-visiativ-pr-20181511-en.pdf