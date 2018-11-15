

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session solidly in negative territory. Bank stocks took a hit after the announcement of some high profile UK government resignations.



U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman quit from the government, protesting against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans.



Raab announced that his resignation was due to disagreement over 'the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland' that poses 'a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom.'



Raab's departure came shortly after the resignations of Work and Pensions minister Esther McVey and Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara over the plans.



The resignations of cabinet ministers are a big blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, who is struggling to get support from lawmakers in Parliament to accept the agreement with the European Union.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.05 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.45 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.63 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.52 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.70 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.06 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.68 percent.



The pace of decline in EU new car registrations eased in October, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, showed on Thursday.



New car registration decreased by 7.3 percent year-on-year in October after a 23.5 percent slump in September. Registrations dropped for a second straight month and the pace of decline was the weakest since March.



BMW declined 0.72 percent, Daimler fell 2.68 percent and Volkswagen lost 0.98 percent. Renault weakened by 0.70 percent and Peugeot surrendered 5.24 percent.



In Frankfurt, consumer goods maker Henkel rallied 1.44 percent after reporting a rise in third-quarter sales and confirming full-year guidance.



In Paris, Bouygues slid 0.22 percent. The industrial group confirmed its FY18 outlook after reporting a rise in net profit in the first nine months of the year.



In London, Tullow Oil rose 1.82 percent. The oil exploration company raised its full-year free cash flow forecast and said its net debt would drop to $2.8 billion by the end of the year.



Antofagasta climbed 4.57 percent after it was granted approval to expand its Los Pelambres mine.



Premier Oil tumbled 9.02 percent. The company said it expects FY output to be at the bottom of the range announced previously.



Royal Mail sank 6.49 percent after profit before tax for the half year ended 23 September 2018 dropped to 33 million pounds from 77 million pounds last year.



UK retail sales declined for a second straight month in October, defying expectations for an increase, amid a sharp decrease in sales of household goods, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.



Sales volume including automotive fuel dropped 0.5 percent from September, when they fell 0.4 percent, revised from a 0.8 percent slump. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent increase.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales volume grew 2.2 percent in October, which was the slowest pace in six months. Economists were looking for a 2.8 percent gain.



Retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of October, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Thursday. The Commerce Department said retail sales advanced by 0.8 percent in October following a revised 0.1 percent dip in September.



Economists had expected retail sales to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly showed a slight increase in the week ended November 10th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 216,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 214,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 212,000.



A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday showed the pace of growth in New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly accelerated in the month of November.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index rose to 23.3 in November from 21.1 in October, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to dip to 20.0.



Growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity slowed by much more than expected in the month of November, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity tumbled to 12.9 in November from 22.2 in September, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. The index had been expected to dip to 20.0.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. import and export prices both rose by more than expected in the month of October.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.5 percent in October after rising by a downwardly revised 0.2 in September.



Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices rose by 0.4 percent in October after coming in unchanged in September. Export prices had also been expected to tick up by 0.1 percent.



Business inventories in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said business inventories rose by 0.3 percent in September after climbing by 0.5 percent in August. Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.3 percent.



