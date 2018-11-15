DarcMatter has partnered with Yonhap News to host the 2nd Global Alternatives Conference that connects the world's top managers with South Korea's most distinguished investors

DarcMatter(https://darcmatter.com/), the fintech company developing a distributed ledger to provide transparency, security and trust to the alternative investment industry, announces the "2018 Global Alternatives Conference" (http://dmac2018.com/) on December 3, 2018 at the Conrad Hotel Seoul, South Korea. The event is powered by Yonhap(http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/)one of the leading media conglomerates in South Korea.

South Korea's investors and institutions are becoming one of the most active players throughout the global asset management industry, primarily due to the region's base of local funds, securities houses, asset managers and pension plans that represent a solid and substantially growing global powerhouse. DMAC 2018 will connect top global managers with South Korea's most distinguished investors to share insights, expertise, and global market development trends applicable to the South Korean institutional investment market.

Investor delegates will be comprised of top decision makers and allocators from South Korea's largest investment firms, pension funds and financial institutions. Confirmed speakers from South Korea's top institutions include: FSS, Governor; The Korea Teacher's Credit Union, Head of Institutional Corporate Finance Division; Shinhan Bank, Head of GIB; Hanhwa Asset Management, Head of Alternative Investment Division.

Local attendees confirmed so far include, Korea National Pension Service, Korea Investment Corporation, Mirae Asset Life Insurance, Samsung Life Insurance, Korea Development Bank, Seoul Guarantee Insurance, DGB Daegu Bank, Shinhan Bank, HDC Asset management, KB Asset Management, Hana Financial, SK Securities, Shinhan Investment, Midas Asset, and Samsung Asset.

"This is a great opportunity to bring together global asset management firms who specialize in alternative investments, to share insights, strategies, and market trends with top tier institutional investors from the biggest institutions in South Korea", says Sang H. Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of DarcMatter. "After the success of our first conference, we were thrilled to be approached by Yonhap News to partner on our 2nd conference this year. We look forward to your participation in this premier industry event, and to welcoming you to Seoul, South Korea this December."

About:

DarcMatter is a global award winning FinTech platform for alternative investments, created to increase transparency and access within the alternatives industry. Established in 2014, DM's platform connects Fund Managers (GPs) actively raising capital with Investors (LPs) globally, to seamlessly connect, access fund documentation, and invest in a curated set of Hedge Funds, Private Equity, and Venture Capital funds efficiently online. DarcMatter is the winner of the "Retail Investment Innovation Award" in the 2018 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. Headquartered in NYC, DM also has offices in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Leadership:

Sang H. Lee Co-Founder and CEO

Natasha Bansgopaul Co-Founder and COO

Stan Solodkyy CTO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005793/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sharon Kaslassi

Blonde 2.0 for DarcMatter

Sharon@blonde20.com

+972-544841405