SSA Public Relations: Reuters Expands UGC Offering for Media Customers with Newsflare Partnership on Reuters Connect

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / Reuters, the world's largest international multimedia news provider, announced today that it is further expanding its content offering to Reuters News Agency customers through a partnership with Newsflare, a leading provider of eyewitness and trending video.

The Newsflare partnership brings media customers access to breaking news and trending videos shot by the public around the world, adding a new dimension to Reuters third-party content offering.

Newsflare adds to a growing list of third-party content partners available to Reuters News Agency customers via Reuters Connect, allowing subscribers to find and utilize a wide variety of content from multiple sources on a single, easy-to-use platform. Other partners include BBC, USA TODAY Sports, Accuweather, Variety, WENN, Red Bull Media House, Hollywood TV and more.

Justine Flatley, Product Manager for Content Partnerships, Reuters, said: "The ability for media organizations to engage their audiences across multiple platforms has never been more important, and our third-party content offering allows for a greater variety of content that is easily accessible, all in one place. Partnering with Newsflare adds to the depth and breadth of our content offering so Reuters News Agency customers can continue to tell compelling stories that captivate and allow them to grow their audiences."

Terry Pierce, Head of Editorial Distribution and Partnerships, Newsflare said: "Newsflare's newsgathering efforts and global community of members combine to discover, verify and distribute extraordinary eyewitness videos that attract the interest of both media companies and the public alike. We are extremely pleased to partner with Reuters, allowing us to share our members' incredible stories and compelling video to an even wider network of media organizations."

Newsflare is available to Reuters News Agency customers on Reuters Connect.

About Reuters Connect

Launched in 2017, Reuters Connect is designed to be a faster, more intelligent way for Reuters News Agency customers to source all the content they need via a single destination. Reuters Connect is built to make content discovery quicker and easier, improving clients' editorial efficiency and enabling them to deliver more stories to their audiences faster than ever before.

For more information on Reuters Connect and its growing list of partners visit: https://agency.reuters.com/en/reuters-connect.html

About Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

About Newsflare

Headquartered in London with offices in the US and Spain, Newsflare is the media's pioneering leader in sourcing trusted and compelling eyewitness video. Newsflare's 40,000-plus members upload viral video and breaking news, bought by broadcast and digital media clients that span more than 50 countries. Under the banner Where the World's Media Come to Buy Your Video, Newsflare delivers stories from all walks of life that are often too breaking or too remote for traditional media organizations to capture.

For more information visit: www.newsflare.com @newsflare.

