In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 8, 2018 to November 14, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 08.11.2018 476,214 51.6815 24,611,454 XPAR 08.11.2018 118,575 51.6749 6,127,351 CHIX 08.11.2018 42,987 51.6878 2,221,903 TRQX 08.11.2018 40,941 51.7028 2,116,764 BATE 09.11.2018 717,634 50.4788 36,225,303 XPAR 09.11.2018 211,903 50.4879 10,698,537 CHIX 09.11.2018 99,725 50.4955 5,035,664 TRQX 09.11.2018 102,492 50.4969 5,175,528 BATE 12.11.2018 465,532 50.8751 23,683,987 XPAR 12.11.2018 111,696 50.8783 5,682,903 CHIX 12.11.2018 49,954 50.9043 2,542,873 TRQX 12.11.2018 39,883 50.8764 2,029,103 BATE 13.11.2018 741,987 49.5767 36,785,267 XPAR 13.11.2018 224,151 49.6293 11,124,457 CHIX 13.11.2018 77,500 49.6075 3,844,581 TRQX 13.11.2018 77,500 49.6077 3,844,597 BATE 14.11.2018 537,461 49.3172 26,506,072 XPAR 14.11.2018 167,245 49.3498 8,253,507 CHIX 14.11.2018 57,500 49.2812 2,833,669 TRQX 14.11.2018 62,454 49.3035 3,079,201 BATE Total 4,423,334 50.2840 222,422,723

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

