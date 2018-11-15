Helping Families Handle Cancer: Calgary Family Holds 6th Annual Fundraiser, Raising Money for Charities Working to Support Those that Have Been Impacted by Cancer, in Honour of Two Beloved Family Members

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / On Saturday, November 17, 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM at the Inglewood Community Association, married couple Scott Quinn and Megan Engblom will host a fundraising event that includes appetizers, live music provided by Bob Cook & The Barefoot Kings, silent auctions and a cash bar. Bring your friends and your dancing shoes!

In 2017, this Calgary family and their friends raised $63,000 from their fifth annual Friends United to Conquer Cancer fundraiser.

The fundraiser began after Scott Quinn lost his 30-year-old brother, Trevor, to a rare form of thyroid cancer in 2012. Two-and-a-half years later, Scott lost his father, Rick, to lung cancer.

Since it began, Friends United to Conquer Cancer has raised $150,000 for local non-profit organizations such as Helping Families Handle Cancer, Canadian Cancer Society, and the AHS grief support program.

This year's proceeds will be going to Helping Families Handle Cancer, a non-profit foundation that helps families who are struggling to make ends meet, when their child is battling cancer.

The charity's direct, hands-on approach to helping local families really touched the Quinn family, and they have been working with Carie Stock and Helping Families Handle Cancer since 2013. The charity impacts families with financial assistance towards things like hospital parking, groceries, rent and utilities, so parents can direct their energy into caring for their child, instead of struggling to cover basic living expenses.

"Helping Families Handle Cancer has provided our family and others a chance to focus on our children by easing the financial strain associated with diagnosis and treatment," said Candace Inkpen, a previous Care Program recipient. "We want to make sure other families are able to receive the same assistance that had such an impact on our journey."

"We are so excited and honoured to be working with FUC Cancer to host this fun event," said Carie Stock, Executive Director and Founder of Helping Families Handle Cancer. "This relatively small group of inspirational and dedicated people have accomplished big things. Their passion has made a difference in the lives of families in our Care Program. We are incredibly proud of them."

ABOUT FRIENDS UNITED TO CONQUER CANCER

Trevor Quinn was diagnosed with pneumonia in December 2011. Everyone thought he would get better soon. But as his brother, Scott, sat beside him, the doctors gave them a new diagnosis … and everything changed. "We thought: this can't be happening," said Scott. "He's too young. It's not fair." Trevor passed away less than a month after being admitted to the hospital.

Scott's father, Rick, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2014. This was devastating for the entire family, who had just celebrated Rick's marriage to his new bride Kathi three months prior. Rick passed within a month after being admitted to the hospital.



Trevor Quinn

Rick & Scott Quinn

"So many people reached out to support us," said Megan. "We were so touched, and that kindness gave us the strength. We talked about how something good had to come from this and told Trevor we would make that happen."

Megan says, "The FUC Cancer fundraiser has helped us find a way to keep the memory of our loved ones alive, and to connect with so many others who are facing their own battle with this disease. The evening serves not only as an annual reminder of the family we have lost, but gives us hope, that as a community, we can join together and ease the pain of others."



Megan & Scott Quinn

ABOUT HELPING FAMILIES HANDLE CANCER

Helping Families Handle Cancer is a not-for-profit organization that strives to alleviate some of the emotional and financial stress of childhood cancer by providing financial support to families in need who are battling cancer.

