Global e-commerce martech company, Rokt Ranked Number 370th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the global e-commerce martech company, today announced it ranked 370th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Rokt features on the list for the first time, after achieving an impressive 214% percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

From its rapidly expanding New York base, Rokt works with over 2,000 global brands and e-commerce retailers to connect the right people at the right moment - when their wallets are out, and they're open to something new. Growing from its Australian roots, Rokt is an established technology business with operations in nine global markets, and is committed to making e-commerce smarter, faster and better to deliver their customers more value from every transaction.

Rokt's chief executive officer, Bruce Buchanan, credits Rokt's people and clients for the company's exceptional growth. He said, "It's a great achievement to be listed as the 370th fastest-growing company in North America, after maintaining a triple-digit growth rate year on year. As we scale and advance our Rokt AI, our ability to determine the most valuable actions for each individual allows e-commerce companies to maximize their user experience and value in the transaction on a 1:1 level. This has proven to drive over 10X improvement in our customers' bottom line ultimately driving meaningful and significant impact for both our customers, and our overall business value."

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

"Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "This year's ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth."

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Rokt

Rokt sits at the intersection of digital marketing and commerce working with the world's biggest brands to get smarter in the e-commerce transaction. Our marketing technology creates 1:1 user experiences in the Transaction Moment, when people's wallets are out and their minds are open to discovering new things.

Using Rokt AI to dynamically recommend the next best action, we help our partners drive smarter commerce by optimizing both their user experience & value realization in the transaction. Presenting a 1:1 optimized offer such as an upsell, app download, loyalty sign-up, calendar subscription or third-party offer has proven to drive over 10X improvement in our customers' bottom line.

Rokt's premium marketplace of e-commerce partners including eBay, Ticketmaster, Groupon and Fanatics opens up over 100 million transactions per month globally, providing brands a referral platform to present relevant offers and effectively acquire consent from customers while they are in a buying state of mind.

Founded in Sydney in 2012, Rokt currently operates in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan. For more information visit www.rokt.com or follow the company at @ROKT.

