The Europe nutrition supplements market size was valued at USD 33.68 billion in 2017 and is to witness a CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period.

An increasing number of Europeans are consuming dietary supplements as a preventive approach to health concerns. Consumers are slowly switching to herbal alternatives over pharmaceuticals due to their many side effects.

Presence of a large number of commercialized products and a wide base of target consumers is one of the key market drivers. Growing health awareness among consumers and increasing willingness to spend on nutrition and dietary supplements are also boosting the growth of the market.

High prices of raw materials and stringent European Union regulations regarding the manufacturing of supplements are some of the major challenges.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Europe in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into U.K., Germany, Russia and Others (Rest of Europe).

