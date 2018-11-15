Sartorius Stedim Biotech will continue to offer Lonza media and buffer products but under a non-exclusive agreement

Lonza selects Sartorius Stedim Biotech as preferred supplier for equipment and consumables

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) (Paris:DIM), a leading international supplier of the biopharmaceutical industry, and Lonza announced today that they have modified their current agreement for supply of cell culture media by mutual accord. The agreement, signed in 2012, gave SSB exclusive sales and marketing rights for certain cell culture media and buffers developed and manufactured by Lonza for use in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Lonza retained sales for research-based products, among others.

Under agreements signed today, SSB will continue to offer current and future Lonza media and buffers on a non-exclusive basis as part of its extensive portfolio of products for cell-based development and manufacturing. Lonza Pharma Biotech resumes sales and marketing of all its media products for both manufacturing and research. Customers of both companies will continue to be able to source media products for their specific needs.

"We have a long-standing and productive partnership with SSB and we will continue to work together to provide solutions for customers as they bring medicines to patients," said Marc Funk, COO Lonza Pharma Biotech. "As new generations of complex biologics move towards commercial production, media is no longer viewed a consumable but a critical part of the package we offer customers developing next-generation therapies, and we are investing accordingly in this area."

"Our collaboration over the past years has greatly benefited our customers and both companies. The adapted agreement now reflects the dynamics of this rapidly evolving market, providing additional strategic flexibility for both partners," commented Reinhard Vogt, Member of Sartorius Stedim Biotech's Executive Committee.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Lonza have also entered into a further long-term agreement for supply of equipment and consumables. Under the new agreement, SSB will be a preferred supplier for specific Lonza projects. As Lonza increases its capacity for small-scale manufacturing, notably through the recently announced IbexTM Design and Develop in Visp (Switzerland), strong partnerships are key to offering the best solutions for customers. "We see us well positioned and are very much looking forward to supporting Lonza to implement next-generation manufacturing concepts at their Visp and other sites", added Vogt.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2017, Sartorius Stedim Biotech employed approx. 5,100 people and earned sales revenue of €1,081.0 million. For further information, visit www.sartorius.com.

