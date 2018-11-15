National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: VanFUNDING Brings Leading Blockchain, FinTech, RegTech, and Capital Innovation Experts to Vancouver VF2018

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / VanFUNDING 2018: CONVERGE , an annual innovation, technology and capital event organized by the National Crowdfunding and FinTech Association (NCFA), will take place in Vancouver on November 29-30 at Parq Vancouver.

The event showcases leading technologies and experts in blockchain, fintech, artificial intelligence and alternative finance that are making an impact on Canada, the capital markets and the world.

The event will feature over 50 speakers including Monique Morden, CEO of Judi.ai ; Brady Fletcher, Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange at TMX Group ; Toufi Saliba, CEO of Toda.Network ; Mark Wang, Director of Capital Market Regulation, BC Securities Commission ; Paul Schulte, Managing Editor, Schulte Research ; Rojin Nair, General Manager Fintech Solutions for Celero and more.

The event will also feature its annual pitching program that will award three "Front of the Line"Dragon's Den Golden Tickets and other prizes to the winning startups. Startups selected to pitch include Flux Network , Capiche Capital Technologies , Very Good Butcher , Squamish Canyon , Drive Hockey , Veme , Moca Estimator , Symend and HeyBryan .

As NCFA Canada CEO, Craig Asano states, 'We are witnessing unprecedented change that is already affecting our daily lives - how we interact with financial services, generate digital wealth, invest, evaluate, consume, vote, store, transfer, and purchase anything of value.'

The past year has been saturated with news about blockchain's capabilities and its potential to vastly alter traditional financial ecosystems. However, as Toufi Saliba, CEO of TODA Network , notes, 'The global penetration of [this technology] is less than 0.2 per cent, of which, the vast majority of blockchains are scams.' While individuals should remain cautious about fraudulent businesses that have arisen from people looking to cash in on the hype, Saliba explains that the next wave of blockchain adoption and utilization will be 'like a tsunami, [where] you can partake in what's yet to be the most disruptive technology in human history, or ignore it and get disrupted."

This year's theme, CONVERGE, immerses participants in content covering new capital market innovation, decentralized models, computer intelligence, infrastructure, alternative investment opportunities and the evolution of the ICO and security token offering (STO).

'The ICO market has shifted towards securitized token offerings and we are pleased to be at the forefront of this change and enabling a true security token standard with Etherparty , which offers AML KYC controls on assets that are issued from financial institutions or companies looking to raise funds through equity financing,' said Lisa Cheng, Founder and Head of R&D for Vanbex Group.

