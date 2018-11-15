Spinnaker Support Named to CIOReview's Top 20 Most Promising Oracle Solution Providers 2018

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading and trusted global provider of SAP and Oracle third-party support, today announced they have been named to the Top 20 Most Promising Oracle Solution Providers 2018 list by CIOReview Magazine. Earlier this year, Spinnaker Support was recognized by CIOReview for Top SAP Solution Providers and CIO Outlook Magazine as a Top 25 SAP Solution Provider in Asia Pacific.

CIOReview, a technology magazine, offers a ground-breaking platform to help organizations be more responsive to change and to allow decision makers to share their insights. It provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative solutions. The distinguished panel of CIOs, CEOs, VCs, analysts, and the editorial board of CIOReview distilled down the list of Oracle solution and service providers to the top 20.

"It's all about the shift from the self-service model to a high-touch model," explains Kurt Moydell, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Spinnaker Support. "We deliver a very personalized, responsive support structure at significant savings. Our service enables both human and financial resources to focus on delivering real value to their companies by addressing real pain points systematically."

Spinnaker Support has been recognized as a top 20 Oracle solution provider due to their:

Modern Oracle support model that enhances service quality, reduces maintenance fees, and doesn't force unwanted upgrades.

Highly experienced Oracle software engineers who respond immediately to diagnose and resolve critical issues, while also reaching out proactively to ensure applications are functioning efficiently as the business and technical environment continuously evolve.

Industry-best customer satisfaction ratings, employee retention, and customer willingness to recommend our services.

Unique blend of full technology stack services for Oracle applications, middleware, technology, and database, which include third-party support, managed services, consulting, security and vulnerability protection, and an invaluable range of technology advisory services designed to help customers navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

"Our unique personalized model delivers these services successfully without violating the intellectual property and copyrights of Oracle or jeopardizing the application or technology stack performance, interoperability, and security," stated Bob Harland, Senior Vice President of Global Support Services for Spinnaker Support.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual maintenance fees, and can remain on their current software releases indefinitely. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing the incremental services we provide, which include application managed services, technology managed services, and consulting. We remain the only third-party support vendor to provide this unique blend of services. Our customers trust us to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while helping them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, SAP, BusinessObjects, HANA Database, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

