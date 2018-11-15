The "Europe Alcohol Dependence Market and Competitive Landscape 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Alcohol Dependence Market and Competitive Landscape 2018, provides comprehensive insights into Alcohol Dependence pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, product sales, market forecast, product forecasts, and market shares. This study accurately estimates and forecast Alcohol Dependence market size and drug sales. This research also provides insights into Alcohol Dependence epidemiology and late stage pipeline.

The research is classified into following sections Alcohol Dependence overview with definitions, symptoms, etiology, diagnosis, treatment options; Alcohol Dependence pipeline insights covering late stage clinical trials pipeline; Alcohol Dependence prevalence trends by countries; Alcohol Dependence market size and forecast by countries, market events, trends; product sales and forecast by countries; market shares by countries. The research scope includes EU5 countries Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Alcohol Dependence: Disease Overview

1.1. Alcohol Dependence Symptoms

1.2. Alcohol Dependence Etiology

1.3. Alcohol Dependence Diagnosis

1.4. Alcohol Dependence Treatment Options

2. Alcohol Dependence Pipeline Insights

2.1. Alcohol Dependence Phase 3 Clinical Trials

2.2. Alcohol Dependence Phase 2 Clinical Trials

2.3. Alcohol Dependence Phase 1 Clinical Trials

3. Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology Analysis

4. Germany Alcohol Dependence Market Insights

4.1. Marketed Products for Alcohol Dependence in Germany

4.2. Germany Alcohol Dependence Market Size Forecast

4.3. Germany Alcohol Dependence Product Sales Forecast

4.4. Germany Alcohol Dependence Market Share Analysis

5. France Alcohol Dependence Market Insights

5.1. Marketed Products for Alcohol Dependence in France

5.2. France Alcohol Dependence Market Size Forecast

5.3. France Alcohol Dependence Product Sales Forecast

5.4. France Alcohol Dependence Market Share Analysis

6. Italy Alcohol Dependence Market Insights

6.1. Marketed Products for Alcohol Dependence in Italy

6.2. Italy Alcohol Dependence Market Size Forecast

6.3. Italy Alcohol Dependence Product Sales Forecast

6.4. Italy Alcohol Dependence Market Share Analysis

7. Spain Alcohol Dependence Market Insights

7.1. Marketed Products for Alcohol Dependence in Spain

7.2. Spain Alcohol Dependence Market Size Forecast

7.3. Spain Alcohol Dependence Product Sales Forecast

7.4. Spain Alcohol Dependence Market Share Analysis

8. UK Alcohol Dependence Market Insights

8.1. Marketed Products for Alcohol Dependence in UK

8.2. UK Alcohol Dependence Market Size Forecast

8.3. UK Alcohol Dependence Product Sales Forecast

8.4. UK Alcohol Dependence Market Share Analysis

9. Europe Alcohol Dependence Market Insights

9.1. Europe Alcohol Dependence Market Size Forecast

9.2. Europe Alcohol Dependence Product Sales Forecast

9.3. Europe Alcohol Dependence Market Share Analysis

10. Research Methodology

