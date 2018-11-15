

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seventeen Saudi Arabian government officials were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday over their alleged roles in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



The individuals sanctioned include senior Saudi official Saud Al-Qahtani, who was allegedly part of the planning and execution of the operation that led to Khashoggi's murder.



Al-Qahtani's subordinate Maher Mutreb, who allegedly coordinated and executed the operation, as well as 14 other Saudi officials that were members of an operations team were also sanctioned.



The Treasury Department also sanctioned Saudi Consul General Mohammed Alotaibi, who oversaw the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, where Khashoggi was killed early last month.



'All of these individuals are designated for being responsible for, or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in serious human rights abuse,' the Treasury Department said in a statement.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the individuals who targeted and brutally killed a journalist who resided and worked in the U.S. must face consequences for their actions.



'The United States continues to diligently work to ascertain all of the facts and will hold accountable each of those we find responsible in order to achieve justice for Khashoggi's fiancée, children, and the family he leaves behind,' Mnuchin said.



He added, 'The Government of Saudi Arabia must take appropriate steps to end any targeting of political dissidents or journalists.'



The news of the sanctions comes the same day Saudi prosecutors charged eleven people in connection with Khashoggi's murder, including five that face the death penalty.



The killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and prominent critic of the Saudi government, has led to a rise in tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.



(Photo: April Brady - Project on Middle East Democracy)



