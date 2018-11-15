

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the upside, shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT) have moved notably lower over the course of the trading session on Thursday. Walmart is currently down by 1.9 percent, pulling back further off the nine-month closing high set last Friday.



The downturn by Walmart comes even though the retail giant reported better than expected third quarter adjusted earnings and raised its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings and U.S. comparable sales.



News that billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold its last remaining shares in Walmart is likely weighing on the company's stock.



