

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., will lead Democrats' efforts to retake control of the Senate in 2020, Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed on Thursday.



Schumer announced Cortez Masto will be the first Latina to serve as Chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.



'Catherine Cortez Masto was our first choice for DSCC Chairwoman because she has demonstrated the attributes we want in a leader,' Schumer said in a statement. 'She breaks glass ceilings, is hardworking, astute politically, an outstanding fundraiser and respected by every member of our caucus.'



Cortez Masto thanked current DSCC Chairman Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., for his hard work in the 2018 elections.



'I am committed to replicating the blue wave America saw in Nevada throughout the entire country and electing a Senate Democratic majority in 2020,' Cortez Masto said.



After Senate Democrats faced a very tough map in the 2018 elections, defending 26 of the 35 seats on the ballot, the roles will be reversed in 2020.



Republicans will be defending 22 seats in 2020 compared to just 12 for Democrats, with Democrats expected to target GOP-held seats in Maine, Colorado, Iowa, Arizona, and North Carolina.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX