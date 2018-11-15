

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, is considering challenging current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for the position of House Speaker in the next Congress.



'People are asking me to do it, and I am thinking about it,' Fudge told The Cleveland Plain Dealer on Wednesday. 'I need to give it some thought and see if I have an interest. I am at the very beginning of this process. It is just in discussion at this point.'



Fudge said she does not believe Pelosi has enough votes to reclaim the Speaker's gavel and argued an African American woman should be a member of the House Democratic leadership.



'When you look at the people who support this party the most, they are women and African Americans and especially African American women,' Fudge said.



'We keep talking about diversity, but there is nothing diverse about the top of our ticket' she added. 'We have to not just talk the talk, but walk the walk.'



Fudge, a former Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said her legislative priorities as Speaker would include fighting student loan debt, making sure people with pre-existing medical conditions can get health insurance, and improving the nation's infrastructure.



Despite the comments from Fudge, Pelosi expressed confidence she will be House Speaker once again in remarks to reporters on Thursday, telling the Ohio Congresswoman, 'Come on in, the water's warm.'



'I have overwhelming support in our caucus to be speaker of the House,' Pelosi said. 'I happen to think, at this point, I'm the best person for this.'



The confidence displayed by Pelosi comes even as reports said seventeen Democrats have signed a letter vowing to vote against her for Speaker on the House floor.



Many of the newly elected Democrats who won in last week's midterm elections promised not to support Pelosi during their campaigns.



Results of a CNN poll released on Wednesday showed Democrats are divided over whether Pelosi should once again become House Speaker.



Forty-four percent of Democrats said Pelosi should lead the party in the House, while 46 percent said another Democratic member should take over the position.



