IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp - A Surge in Sales and Profits in Third Quarter Financial Report

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / IDenta Corp. (OTC PINK: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of field drug and explosive detection kits and unique forensic products. Today IDenta Corp published its third quarter financial statement for 2018. The report documents a significant increase in sales and revenues amounting to more than 120% when compared to the same period last year. The increased revenue, along with a decrease in expenses, resulted in a significant increase in profits.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, stated: "The company continues to meet its targets for this year, expand its product portfolio and penetrate new markets. These milestones have been achieved as a result of the important restructuring of all aspects of the company. We have many additional goals for now and for the future, and we continue to work aggressively to achieve them.'

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: +972-2-5872220

E: pr@identa-corp.com

SOURCE: IDenta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528249/IDenta-Corp--A-Surge-in-Sales-and-Profits-in-Third-Quarter-Financial-Report