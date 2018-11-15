

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see considerable weakness in late-day trading on Thursday. After hitting its lowest intraday level in well over five months, NetApp is currently down by 11.5 percent.



The early sell-off by NetApp came even though the data management company reported fiscal second quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share compared to analyst estimates for earnings of $0.99 per share.



NetApp also forecast fiscal third quarter revues of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, with the midpoint matching analysts' consensus estimate.



