Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase(R) Granted Canadian Anti-Cancer Patent

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDCs") and their associated drug formulations, used to safely and effectively destroy various cancers is pleased to announce that it has been granted a Canadian patent protecting its unique metal-glycoprotein complexes used to hunt cancer cells and when laser light activated destroy them.

The Canadian patent entitled, "Metal-Glycoprotein Complexes And Their Use As Chemotherapeutic Compounds" is critical in protecting Theralase's systemic and targeted anti-cancer therapies to allow PDCs and their associated drug formulations to be systemically injected to hunt and destroy cancer cells for various cancer conditions.

Arkady Mandel, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase® stated that, "The granting of this key patent is timely as we embark on the commencement of a Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") clinical study and complete the preclinical research for two additional cancer indications; specifically: GlioBlastoma Multiforme ("GBM"), a deadly form of brain cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC"). This patent validates the proprietary position of the Company's anti-cancer technology for the Canadian healthcare market, demonstrating Theralase's ongoing commitment to the development of a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, to protect the Company's future interests, as well as to be attractive to an early stage partner, when the time is right. The latest patent contains significant potential to advance the Company's anti-cancer Photo Dynamic Therapy ("PDT") and its associated anti-cancer immune response to additional cancer targets; including: GBM and NSCLC. I am pleased that the patent that protects our advanced PDC formulations and the technology behind it, is in full force in Canada."

About the Patent

Compositions of the invention include glycoproteins, such as transferrin, and metal-based coordination complexes, which are preferably chemotherapeutic compounds and more preferably tunable PDCs. The compositions are useful as in vivo diagnostic agents, and as therapeutic agents for treating or preventing diseases including those that involve hyperproliferating cells in their etiology, such as cancer, and microbial cells, such as: bacteria, fungi and protozoa.

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of management of the Corporation's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Theralase's proposed development plans with respect to Photo Dynamic Compounds and their drug formulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchanges) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

