

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $67 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $3.75 billion from $3.63 billion last year.



