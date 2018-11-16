Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Will Fully Cooperate with the AMF Review

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier acknowledges the announcement by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) that it is reviewing the operations surrounding the establishment by Bombardier of an Automatic Securities Disposition Plan (ASDP) in August 2018 and various subsequent announcements. The ASDP had been reviewed by the AMF prior to its establishment on August 15, 2018.

Bombardier intends to fully cooperate with the AMF in its review. The Company has taken the necessary measures to suspend all sales of securities pursuant to the ASDP until further notice.

