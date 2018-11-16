Passenger traffic up 5.6% YoY in Argentina and 4.9% in Italy, further supported by growth across most geographies

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 4.5% in October 2018.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Oct'18 Oct'17 % Var. YTD'18 YTD'17 % Var Domestic Passengers (thousands) 4,047 3,635 11.3% 37,293 34,157 9.2% International Passengers (thousands) 2,283 2,353 -3.0% 23,365 22,797 2.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 736 774 -4.9% 7,377 6,849 7.7% Total Passengers (thousands) 7,066 6,762 4.5% 68,035 63,803 6.6% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 41.0 42.5 -3.6% 332.5 311.4 6.8% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 76.5 74.8 2.3% 736.5 709.7 3.8%

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in October 2018 increased by 4.5% YoY, primarily reflecting growth of 5.6% in Argentina, 4.9% in Italy and 14.2% in Armenia.

In Argentina, passenger traffic increased 5.6% YoY, mainly driven by a 16.2% growth in domestic traffic, which benefitted from the addition of several new frequencies to existing routes over the past 12 months. Challenging macro conditions continued to impact International and transit traffic which declined 11.8% and 4.9%, respectively. In addition, Norwegian Air Argentina and LASA started operations during the month. Norwegian opened two routes connecting Buenos Aires with Mendoza and Córdoba, and plans to open additional domestic routes in the coming months. LASA opened several domestic routes, operating from Neuquén Airport. JetSmart expects to initiate operations later in November with routes from Santiago de Chile Importantly, in October El Palomar Airport was designated as an International Airport, and both FlyBondi and JetSmart anticipated they plan to start operating international routes from El Palomar to neighboring countries Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile in the coming months.

In Italy, passenger traffic increased 4.9%, mainly driven from an 8.0% traffic increase in Pisa Airport, while Florence Airport passenger traffic was relatively flat YoY, mainly as a result of several flight cancellations due to adverse weather conditions. At Pisa Airport, international passengers increased 9.5% in the month, reflecting the continued good performance of routes to Russia, together with an increase in the load factor.

In Brazil, passenger traffic increased 1.3% YoY, driven by a 6.6% growth in domestic traffic reflecting the addition of new frequencies to existing routes in several destinations, partially offset by a decline in international traffic, mainly due to the currency depreciation.

In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 3.5% mainly due to currency depreciation in neighboring countries Brazil and Argentina, which resulted in a decrease in passengers.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume declined 3.6% in October 2018 mainly impacted by a 12.7% decline in Argentina, partially offset by cargo volume growth across the majority of countries of operations.. In Armenia, cargo volume increased 9.2%, reverting the negative trend in the previous months.

Aircraft movements remained increased 2.3% in October 2018, mainly driven by Argentina, which increased 4.8%, followed by Ecuador, with an increase of 12.4%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Oct'18 Oct'17 % Var. YTD'18 YTD'17 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 3,502 3,315 5.6% 33,123 30,773 7.6% Italy 759 724 4.9% 7,200 6,978 3.2% Brazil 1,689 1,667 1.3% 16,785 15,968 5.1% Uruguay 185 191 -3.5% 1,917 1,906 0.6% Ecuador 366 340 7.8% 3,697 3,462 6.8% Armenia 265 232 14.2% 2,417 2,154 12.2% Peru 300 293 2.3% 2,897 2,561 13.1% TOTAL 7,066 6,762 4.5% 68,035 63,803 6.6% Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 25,105 28,747 -12.7% 194,570 184,129 5.7% Italy 1,168 917 27.3% 9,541 8,782 8.6% Brazil 6,061 4,493 34.9% 53,196 43,959 21.0% Uruguay 2,751 2,759 -0.3% 22,461 22,827 -1.6% Ecuador 3,623 3,484 4.0% 33,915 28,771 17.9% Armenia 1,890 1,732 9.2% 14,843 18,777 -21.0% Peru 416 414 0.5% 4,019 4,117 -2.4% TOTAL 41,014 42,546 -3.6% 332,545 311,363 6.8% Aircraft Movements Argentina 39,603 37,783 4.8% 374,360 351,844 6.4% Italy 7,207 7,149 0.8% 67,870 68,319 -0.7% Brazil 15,382 15,854 -3.0% 153,686 153,972 -0.2% Uruguay 2,589 2,620 -1.2% 27,757 27,233 1.9% Ecuador 7,027 6,251 12.4% 65,845 66,343 -0.8% Armenia 2,115 2,334 -9.4% 20,139 18,337 9.8% Peru 2,568 2,791 -8.0% 26,847 23,652 13.5% TOTAL 76,491 74,782 2.3% 736,504 709,700 3.8%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, Corporación América Airports served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

