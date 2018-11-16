

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) and I-Mab Biopharma, a biotech company focusing exclusively on innovative biologics in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, announced that they have entered into an exclusive strategic collaboration and regional licensing agreement for MOR210.



MOR210 is MorphoSys's proprietary, preclinical-stage antibody directed against C5aR, which has potential to be developed as an immuno-oncology agent. I-Mab will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize MOR210 in China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and South Korea, while MorphoSys will retain rights in the rest of the world. The agreement deepens the existing partnership between the two companies, building upon the ongoing collaboration on MorphoSys's anti-CD38 antibody MOR202.



Under the terms of the agreement, I-Mab will exercise its exclusive license rights for development and commercialization of MOR210 in its territories. With support from MorphoSys, I-Mab will perform and fund all global development activities for MOR210, including clinical trials in China and the U.S., towards clinical proof-of-concept (PoC) in oncology.



MorphoSys will receive an upfront payment of $3.5 million from I-Mab and will be eligible for development and commercial milestone payments of up to $101.5 million, as well as tiered, mid-single-digit royalties on net sales of MOR210 in I-Mab's territories. In return for the execution of a successful clinical proof-of-concept study, I-Mab is eligible to receive low-single-digit royalties on net sales generated with MOR210 outside its territories and a tiered percentage of sub-licensing revenue.



