

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Friday after opening higher following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are cautious as they digested news about the political turmoil in the UK and conflicting reports about progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 70.91 points or 0.33 percent to 21,732.71, after touching a high of 21,873.74 in early trades. Japanese shares edged lower on Thursday.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing almost 4 percent each. SoftBank's shares are losing more than 3 percent.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is down 0.2 percent, Sony is losing 0.3 percent, Canon is declining 0.4 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.6 percent.



Automaker Honda is declining almost 1 percent and Toyota is down more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent as crude oil prices extended gains overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is rising 4 percent, while Chughai Pharmaceutical, Daiwa House Industry and Sompo Holdings are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing almost 5 percent, while Chiyoda Corp and Showa Shell Sekiyu are lower by more than 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks rebounded from an early sell-off to close higher on Thursday amid optimism about trade after a report from the Financial Times said the U.S. and China have intensified efforts to reach a trade agreement at the G20 summit later this month. The early weakness in the markets came amid lingering concerns about the global economic outlook as well as news of the resignation of U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.



The Dow advanced 208.77 points or 0.8 percent to 25,289.27, the Nasdaq soared 122.64 points or 1.7 percent to 7,259.03 and the S&P 500 jumped 28.62 points or 1.1 percent to 2,730.20.



European stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday, although the U.K's FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent. The French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices extended gains for a second successive session on Thursday despite official data from the Energy Information Administration showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week to November 9. WTI crude for December rose $0.21 or 0.4 percent to close at $56.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



