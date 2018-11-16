

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) shares soared 44 percent in after-hours trade on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that head of the California Public Utilities Commission said he can't imagine allowing the state's largest utility to go into bankruptcy as it faces billions of dollars in potential liability from deadly wildfires.



'It's not good policy to have utilities unable to finance the services and infrastructure the state of California needs,' PUC President Michael Picker reportedly said in an interview. 'They have to have stability and economic support to get the dollars they need right now.'



PG&E warned this week that if its equipment was to be the cause for wildfire in Northern California, the cost of the damage would exceed its insurance coverage.



'While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, if the Utility's equipment is determined to be the cause, the Utility could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage that would be expected to have a material impact on PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and cash flows,' the company said in a SEC filing.



PCG closed regular trading at $17.74, down $7.85 or 30.68 percent. But, in the after-hours trade, the stock gained $7.87 or 44.36 percent.



