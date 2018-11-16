

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday despite the overnight gains on Wall Street with investors turning cautious as they digested conflicting reports about progress in U.S.-China trade talks and also news about the political turmoil in the UK after some high-profile government resignations protesting against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans.



The Australian market is modestly higher following the positive cues from Wall Street amid optimism about the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 17.60 points or 0.31 percent to 5,753.60, off a high of 5,757.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 14.50 points or 0.25 percent to 5,839.70. Australian markets fluctuated before ending marginally higher on Thursday.



The major miners are higher despite softer iron ore prices. Rio Tinto and BHP is advancing more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices extended gains overnight to a second straight session. Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is higher by 0.6 percent, while Oil Search is down 0.2 percent.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are up in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent.



National Australia Bank chief executive Andrew Thorburn has taken a A$2 million pay cut after the bank reported a 14 percent decline in full-year cash earnings. The lender's shares are down 0.2 percent.



Gold miners are weak despite gold prices rising overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by almost 2 percent.



Myer Holdings has denied it has breached its continuous disclosure obligations after media reports on the company's poor performance. The struggling department store chain has paused trading in its shares pending a further announcement.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7276, up from $0.7274 on Thursday.



The Japanese market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the positive cues from Wall Street. Investors are cautious as they digested news about the political turmoil in the UK and conflicting reports about progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 70.91 points or 0.33 percent to 21,732.71, after touching a high of 21,873.74 in early trades. Japanese shares edged lower on Thursday.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing almost 4 percent each. SoftBank's shares are losing more than 3 percent.



The Nikkei Asian Review reported that China's Ministry of Commerce has launched an investigation into alleged dumping of machine tools by Fanuc and Jtekt Corp. as well as two other Japanese companies. Shares of Fanuc and Jtekt Corp. are down almost 1 percent and more than 1 percent respectively.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is down 0.2 percent, Sony is losing 0.3 percent, Canon is declining 0.4 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.6 percent.



Automaker Honda is declining almost 1 percent and Toyota is down more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent as crude oil prices extended gains overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is rising 4 percent, while Chughai Pharmaceutical, Daiwa House Industry and Sompo Holdings are all higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing almost 5 percent, while Chiyoda Corp and Showa Shell Sekiyu are lower by more than 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while Singapore, South Korea, Shanghai, Indonesia and Malaysia are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks rebounded from an early sell-off to close higher on Thursday amid optimism about trade after a report from the Financial Times said the U.S. and China have intensified efforts to reach a trade agreement at the G20 summit later this month. The early weakness in the markets came amid lingering concerns about the global economic outlook as well as news of the resignation of U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.



The Dow advanced 208.77 points or 0.8 percent to 25,289.27, the Nasdaq soared 122.64 points or 1.7 percent to 7,259.03 and the S&P 500 jumped 28.62 points or 1.1 percent to 2,730.20.



European stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday, although the U.K's FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent. The French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices extended gains for a second successive session on Thursday despite official data from the Energy Information Administration showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week to November 9. WTI crude for December rose $0.21 or 0.4 percent to close at $56.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



