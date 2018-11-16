sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,68 Euro		+0,21
+0,63 %
WKN: A2ALR9 ISIN: US42704L1044 Ticker-Symbol: H9B1 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HERC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HERC HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,73
33,058
15.11.
32,90
33,11
15.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HERC HOLDINGS INC
HERC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HERC HOLDINGS INC33,68+0,63 %