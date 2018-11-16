NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Nov 16, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation and a leading Australian ICT solutions and services firm, have been selected to supply 10Gbps E-band radio equipment and professional services for Spirit Telecom.Spirit Telecom is a public company listed on the Australian stock exchange providing independent Super-Fast Internet, cloud solutions, and unified communication services to Australians.Sprit telecom has a significant NEC Wireless backhaul footprint in the Gold Coast through the acquisition of World Without Wires with over 40 iPASOLINK IX radio terminals deployed to provide high capacity backhaul for corporate voice and data services.As part of an existing contract, NEC will supply an additional 70 iPASOLINK EX-A terminals with 10Gbps full duplex throughput over the Spirit network.The NEC solution allows Spirit Telecom to replace expensive and limited capacity fibre lease line services with a partial mesh E-band Microwave infrastructure, which provides more capacity, resilience and fast return of investment.The iPASOLINK EX-A is NEC's next generation carrier grade E-band radio equipment with the highest 10Gbps full duplex throughput per terminal, providing fibre like capacity. In addition, the solution supports key features such as H-QoS, AES encryption, 1588v.2 synchronisation, dual 10Gbps SFP+ interfaces, dual power feed options, and ERPS ring protection, which are all key features in next generation network architectures.NEC Australia is committed to NEC's global ambition to orchestrate a brighter world by creating social value through cutting edge technologies that support safer, sustainable and prosperous societies."The Spirit Telecom win is another example of NEC's leadership and expertise in microwave radio solutions. Our market leading 10Gbps Wireless solution enables Spirit Telecom to reduce their operational cost, while increasing resilience in their network," said Krisztian Som, Radio Solutions Business Manager at NEC Australia."Spirit Telecom has gone through an extensive market evaluation and proof of concept testing and selected NEC as the market leader in this space to upgrade and extend our network coverage in Melbourne with capacity never thought possible in wireless," said Geoff Neate, Managing Director at Spirit Telecom.About NEC AustraliaNEC Australia is a leading technology company, delivering a complete portfolio of ICT solutions and services to large enterprise, small business and government organisations. We deliver innovative solutions to help customers gain greater business value from their technology investments.NEC Australia specialises in information and communications technology solutions and services in multi-vendor environments. Solutions and services include: IT applications and solutions development, unified communications, complex communications solutions, network solutions, display solutions, biometrics, research and development services, systems integration and professional, technical and managed services. For more information, visit NEC Australia at au.nec.comAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.