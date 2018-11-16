Targovax to Present at NeoAg Summit 2018

OSLO, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that CMO Magnus Jäderberg will present at the NeoAg Summit 2018 (formerly Neoantigen Summit) in Boston

NeoAg Summit 2018

Date: 16 November 2018

Presenter: Dr. Magnus Jäderberg, CMO

Presentation time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Hyatt Regency Cambridge, Boston.

Title: TG01, a neo-antigen specific vaccine targeting RAS mutations in solid tumours

Presentation slides will be available on www.targovax.com/Investors.

