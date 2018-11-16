Targovax to Present at NeoAg Summit 2018

OSLO, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that CMO Magnus Jäderberg will present at the NeoAg Summit 2018 (formerly Neoantigen Summit) in Boston
NeoAg Summit 2018
Date: 16 November 2018
Presenter: Dr. Magnus Jäderberg, CMO
Presentation time: 11:00 ET
Venue: Hyatt Regency Cambridge, Boston.
Title: TG01, a neo-antigen specific vaccine targeting RAS mutations in solid tumours
Presentation slides will be available on www.targovax.com/Investors.
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44-20-3727-1000
Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com
