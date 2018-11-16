

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Barron, Wis. establishment Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC is recalling approximately 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be associated with an illness outbreak of Salmonella Reading.



FSIS, and its public health partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services, have been conducting traceback activities for a sample of Jennie-O brand ground turkey in an intact, unopened package from a case-patient's home. The patient tested positive for Salmonella Reading and the sample from the ground turkey matches the outbreak strain.



Based on the continuing investigation, additional product from other companies may also be recalled. As of November 5, 2018, 164 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading have been reported from 35 states.



The products subject to recall were produced on September 11, 2018 and bear establishment number 'P-190' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The products subject to recall, include, 1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT' with 'Use by' dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018; 1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY' with a 'Use by' date of 10/02/2018; 1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT' with a 'Use by' date of 10/02/2018; and 1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY' with a 'Use by' date of 10/02/2018.



Salmonella contamination can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.



