Covalent Foundation: COVA Welcomes Harvard Professors to Its Board of Advisors

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / COVA (Covalent.ai) today announced two new members to the advisory board - Professor Stratos Idreos and Professor Elie Ofek, leading experts in distributed big data exploration systems and technology product strategies, respectively, at Harvard University.

About the joining of Professor Idreos and Professor Ofek to the team, Vincent Li, COVA's co-founder, said, "Professor Idreos is a visionary who supports COVA's forward-looking mission. Professor Idreos will greatly enhance COVA's research abilities by bringing in resources from the Harvard Engineering department. Professor Ofek has the rare combination of marketing prowess and technical knowledge. He will provide insight to COVA's marketing strategies by drawing from his deep expertise and experiences at Harvard Business School."

Stratos Idreos is a Professor of Computer Science at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and Head of the Data Systems Laboratory at SEAS. Stratos' work has primarily been in data management with an emphasis on designing systems for big data exploration. Professor Stratos obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Before joining Harvard, he was a tenure-track Scientific Staff Member with the Dutch National Research Center for Mathematics and Computer Science and held research internship and visiting professor positions with Microsoft Research, Redmond USA, with IBM Almaden USA, with EPFL Switzerland, with the University of Trento in Italy, as well as with the National University of Singapore.





Professor Idreos

About COVA, Professor Idreos said, "COVA reinvents data sharing at scale with smart data, bringing power back to users while enabling practically an infinite array of new and secure applications on the internet. COVA has formed a wonderful team of visionaries and experts in the field. It is a pleasure and honor to serve on the advisory board of such a forward-looking team."

Elie Ofek is a Professor of Marketing at Harvard Business School. Professor Ofek's research focuses on new product strategies in technology-driven business environments as well as in consumer-oriented companies in general. Professor Ofek received his Ph.D in Business from Stanford University, holds an M.A. in Economics from Stanford University, and earned his B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from the Technion. Prior to entering academics, he worked as a development engineer in the audio/video multimedia division at an IBM research center.

Professor Ofek

Professor Ofek said, "In today's data-driven business environment, companies, organizations, and individuals are scrambling to find ways to provide secure and trustworthy access to the information they possess. COVA has devised a highly promising approach, which leverages state-of-the-art technologies and digital currency mechanisms, to solve this important challenge. COVA's proposed solution allows the owners of data to provide access on their own terms."

About COVA

Funded by FBG and Huobi Capital, COVA (Covalent.ai) is laying the groundwork for an internet of Smart Data that remembers, keeps a secret, learns from its users, and is open for good. With the new COVA internet protocol, the owner of a data package can compose a data usage policy that specifies the data's expected behavior. The COVA internet protocol will make sure that the policy is enforced by code. This machine-enforceable data usage policy is called a "Smart Policy". Learn more at www.covalent.ai.

Media Contacts

Wenyi Ji (US & China)

PR Manager

Tel: +86 186 2500 4864

wenyi@covalent.ai

Da Eun Lee (South Korea)

COVA

Tel: +82 10 8555 4734

daeun@covalent.ai

SOURCE: COVA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528227/COVA-Welcomes-Harvard-Professors-to-Its-Board-of-Advisors