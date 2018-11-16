EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2018



Rank

Company

Sector

Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.7 2 Verizon Telecommunications United States 3.2 3 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.2 4 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.9 5 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.6 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 7 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 8 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 9 Total Oil & Gas France 2.5 10 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.5 11 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.5 12 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.5 13 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.4 14 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.4 15 Nokia Technology Finland 2.4 16 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.3 17 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.3 18 ING Financials Netherlands 2.3 19 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.3 20 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.3 21 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.2 22 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 23 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.2 24 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 2.2 25 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.2 26 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.0 27 Cirrus Logic Technology United States 2.0 28 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.0 29 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 1.9 30 Nomura Financials Japan 1.9 31 Halliburton Oil & Gas United States 1.9 32 DNB Financials Norway 1.8 33 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 1.8 34 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.7 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 36 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.6 37 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.6 38 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 1.4 39 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.4 40 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.4 41 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 0.8 Total equity investments 90.0 Cash and other net assets 10.0 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2018 % of Net Assets Europe 32.5 Japan 17.8 Asia Pacific 16.8 United States 10.9 United Kingdom 9.8 Other 2.2 Cash and other net assets 10.0 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 22.2 Health Care 15.2 Oil & Gas 13.6 Telecommunications 11.5 Industrials 9.8 Consumer Services 8.1 Consumer Goods 5.2 Technology 4.4 Cash and other net assets 10.0 100.0

As at 31 October 2018, the net assets of the Company were £140,350,000.

16 November 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF