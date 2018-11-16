sprite-preloader
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2018

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2018

London, November 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2018


Rank
Company
Sector
Country		 % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.7
2VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 3.2
3AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.2
4NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.9
5Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.6
6Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.6
7SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.6
8Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
9TotalOil & GasFrance 2.5
10ENIOil & GasItaly 2.5
11BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.5
12Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.5
13China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.4
14PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.4
15NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.4
16Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.3
17CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.3
18INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.3
19TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.3
20Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.3
21Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.2
22East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.2
23Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.2
24Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 2.2
25Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.2
26Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 2.0
27Cirrus LogicTechnologyUnited States 2.0
28Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 2.0
29MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 1.9
30NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.9
31HalliburtonOil & GasUnited States 1.9
32DNBFinancialsNorway 1.8
33VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 1.8
34PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.7
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
36ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.6
37TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 1.6
38Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 1.4
39BayerHealth CareGermany 1.4
40Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.4
41Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina 0.8
Total equity investments90.0
Cash and other net assets10.0
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2018% of Net Assets
Europe32.5
Japan17.8
Asia Pacific16.8
United States10.9
United Kingdom9.8
Other2.2
Cash and other net assets10.0
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials22.2
Health Care15.2
Oil & Gas13.6
Telecommunications11.5
Industrials9.8
Consumer Services8.1
Consumer Goods5.2
Technology4.4
Cash and other net assets10.0
100.0

As at 31 October 2018, the net assets of the Company were £140,350,000.

16 November 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2018 PR Newswire