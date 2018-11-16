sprite-preloader
Freitag, 16.11.2018

16.11.2018 | 08:13
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Karo Pharma: Marketing Territory for Viruseptin Extended to Include Denmark

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Karo Pharma AB extends the marketing territory for Viruseptin to include Denmark and have with this the marketing rights across the Nordic countries.
  • The product is patent protected and is very well documented with 5 clinical trials in which more than 600 adults and children were included. It has shown good effect for the treatment of common cold and flu like symptoms in connection with viral infections in the nose and throat.

fOr Further Information Please Contact:
Peter Blom, CEO, 070-655 56 98 or peter.blom@karopharma.se

About Karo Pharma
Karo Pharma is a specialty pharma company that develops and markets products to pharmacies and directly to healthcare providers. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment.

The information was submitted for publication on November 16, 2018 at 08.00 CET. This press release is also available on www.karopharma.se www.newsroom.cision.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/marketing-territory-for-viruseptin--extended-to-include-denmark,c2673802

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/72/2673802/945742.pdf

Press release (PDF)


