Karo Pharma: Marketing Territory for Viruseptin Extended to Include Denmark

Karo Pharma AB extends the marketing territory for Viruseptin to include Denmark and have with this the marketing rights across the Nordic countries.

and have with this the marketing rights across the Nordic countries. The product is patent protected and is very well documented with 5 clinical trials in which more than 600 adults and children were included. It has shown good effect for the treatment of common cold and flu like symptoms in connection with viral infections in the nose and throat.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a specialty pharma company that develops and markets products to pharmacies and directly to healthcare providers. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment.

